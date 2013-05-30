  Evernote two-step verification, access history added

Evernote, a popular to-do list service, on Thursday announced the availability of two-step verification, access history, and authorised applications for its service.

Two-step verification keeps accounts secure by requiring a six-digit verification code, which goes to a mobile phone via text message or app like Google Authenticator, whenever users provide their username and password. Evernote said this would "usually only happen" when users log into Evernote Web or install it on a new device, and the service will also give users a set of one-time backup codes for when travelling.

"Two-step verification is entirely optional," explained Evernote. "Before setting it up, please be aware that if you lose access to your secondary access method, you run the risk of permanently locking yourself out of your account. Make sure to closely follow the set-up procedure to ensure that this doesn’t happen."

Two-step verification is available only to Evernote Premium and Evernote Business users initially, but Evernote will make it available to all users after optimising the process. As for getting started, just update all versions of Evernote, go to the security section of Evernote Web Account Settings, set up two-step verification and sign into the apps.

Evernote had revealed in March that it would offer two-step verification after suffering a major data breach.

Finally, authorised applications and access history are now available to all users. Evernote said users could use authorised applications to revoke any version of Evernote from Evernote Web Account Settings, which will then make the service request a password the next time it's launched, while access history will show a running list of every time the account has been accessed over the past 30 days.

"This list includes all the versions of Evernote that you’ve used along with locations and IP addresses," Evernote added. "If you ever suspect that your account was accessed without your knowledge, you can check the history."

Today's security update follows last week's major addition of Reminders like in-app and email alarms, quick note-based to-do lists, and the ability to pin notes to the top of note lists.