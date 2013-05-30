  Google to Microsoft and BlackBerry: Get more users and we'll make you some apps

Sundar Pichai, the head of Android and Chrome at Google, has said that when Windows Phone 8 and BlackBerry 10 get more users, Google will start building more dedicated apps for them.

"We want to reach as many people as possible," Pichai told Walt Mossberg at the D11 conference in California after being asked why Google was keen to develop for Apple's iPhone and iPad, but not necessarily Windows Phone and BlackBerry 10. "For platforms that don’t have that many users at scale, we have great HTML5 apps. If they get more users, we will make apps."

The comments come after high-profile spats between Google and Microsoft over making certain apps available for the company's Windows Phone operating system, suggesting that if they can grow their user base enough, Google will start investing time and money in providing them with apps.

The two software giants fell out recently over a YouTube app designed by Microsoft that seems to have ended well, but started with Google getting the lawyers involved.

Meanwhile BlackBerry 10 users hardly get a look in when it comes to Google app support beyond Gmail.

On the other hand Google is keen to tempt and lure away iPhone and iPad users as best it can with the latest apps making the Apple mobile OS straight away or soon after. Google recently launched it's Google Now service on iOS and has also confirmed that its new Music app will be coming to iOS in the coming weeks.