  343 Industries: No Halo Spartan Assault for iPhone or Android

Halo: Spartan Assault has been announced for Windows devices, but if you're hoping to get in on the Spartan action on your iPhone, iPad or Android phones or tablets, you'll be disappointed.

At a briefing ahead of the launch of this latest twist of the Halo franchise, Dan Ayoub, executive producer at 343 Industries, told us: "We created this optimised for Windows 8 devices, to drive that platform forward.

"We haven't really given too much thought to anything beyond that, so we're absolutely looking at Windows devices."

The news probably won't come as a huge surprise, because we've previously heard the likes of Microsoft Studios saying that developing for tablets was a priority, as the gaming world looks to expand from consoles and desktops and into your pocket.

Halo: Spartan Assault will be available only on Windows platforms and we played it before launch on Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8 on the Surface Pro.

Will an exclusive title like Halo be enough to push people towards the Windows Phone mobile platform? With a market dominated by iOS and Android, Halo: Spartan Assault might be the best game you never get to play on your mobile.

READ: Halo: Spartan Assault preview