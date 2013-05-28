  Tesco Clubcard TV adds ITV dramas and cooking shows to free streaming service

Tesco has expanded its Lovefilm and Netflix rival streaming service by adding more than160 episodes from top ITV drama and TV cooking shows to Clubcard TV. The shows, including Gordon Ramsey's Hell's Kitchen USA, A Touch of Frost, Cracker and Prime Suspect, will be added to the service, which is free to use to all Tesco Clubcard members.

Run by Blinkbox, Tesco Clubcard TV was created as an incentive by the UK supermarket chain to reward customers by offering films and TV programmes to stream online, through a laptop or desktop computer. It is free for UK residents to apply for a Tesco Clubcard, which can also be used in store and online to gain reward points on items bought. Card holders need only their membership number to sign up to Clubcard TV.

You can even join online if you're not already a clubcard holder.

As well as the ITV deal, Tesco recently announced that it had secured the UK rights to Elite New Face, a nin-part TV series that follows a group of contestants as they go through the Elite New Look modelling contest, from regional castings to the World final. The streaming channel also has content deals with Warner Bros, BBC Worldwide, Aardman Animations and Big Brother producer Endemol.

At present Clubcard TV is limited to computer streaming, but plans are afoot to add the service to games consoles, Smart TVs, tablets, Blu-ray players and set-top-boxes too.

You can find out more at clubcardtv.com.