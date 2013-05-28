Opera Next 15 for Windows and Mac now available, preview the new browser features

A preview build of the new Opera browser is available to download for Mac and Windows. It adds a raft of new features to the desktop browsing experience and sets up Opera as a decent alternative to Google's Chrome, IE10, Safari and Firefox.

The new version is currently available as an Opera Next version. This is because it's not quite ready to be launched officially as the final software, but is more advanced than the beta test edition.

Opera Next 15 adds some funky features including Speed Dial, a refreshed version of the previous shortcuts start page. Speed Dial entries can either be represented as massive tiles on the start page or grouped into folders. Drag and drop one entry on to another and it forms a folder, much like apps can be grouped together in iOS.

A Discover section can be used to keep up with the content in your country or region straight in the browser without having to navigate to a separate aggregation service. You can choose to view news, food, technology or other subjects that interest you.

Stash allows you to collect interesting web pages and articles in the one place. The stashed websites are also represented by massive tiles.

A new combined address and search bar allows you to enter either a URL or search term.

And the whole browser has been given a fresh lick of paint. It's clearer to see and find what you're looking for.

You can download Opera Next 15 for Windows or Mac now.