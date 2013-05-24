  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Possible Gmail for Android redesign leaks during Google I/O event

|
  Possible Gmail for Android redesign leaks during Google I/O event
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room

It appears Google accidentally leaked a redesigned version of Gmail for Android at Google I/O last week.

Android Police first noticed the redesign during the "Structure in Android App Development" presentation by the Android Design Team, when a slide clearly revealed the Gmail for Android app with a left-side navigation drawer. The "action bar" along the bottom also seems to be missing.

possible gmail for android redesign leaks during google i o event image 2

The current version of Gmail for Android has the usual pull-down menu, but the iteration depicted in the slide notably features a drawer that pulls from the left with the inbox, as well as labels, starred items, and other Gmail tools. The video below shows off the new look at about 23 minutes.

While these changes might roll out sometime in the near future, it is also possible that the redesign is just a concept or mockup. Only time will tell.

 
Update: The Next Web said on Friday that the alleged upcoming redesign of Gmail will also feature five tabs - Main, Social, Offers, Notifications, and Forums - for categorising, filtering and labelling emails and better organisation. The Social tab, for instance, will group all emails related to social media like Facebook, Google+, Twitter, etc. The screenshot below, although not confirmed by Google, purportedly depicts the new feature. 
possible gmail for android redesign leaks during google i o event image 3
Gmail tabs will apparently be available for Web, iOS and Android devices.
PopularIn Apps
  1. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  2. Adobe is bringing full Photoshop to the iPad and it's about time
  3. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: The initial deals are here!
  4. Watch out, Slack: Microsoft Teams now has a freemium tier
  5. It's coming home (later): Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  1. Google's Gboard keyboard now offers Morse code input because why not
  2. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  3. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  4. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  5. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
Comments