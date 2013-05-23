  Digg CEO: 'Digg Reader' won't be separate app

Digg CEO Andrew McLaughlin talked about his company's forthcoming Google Reader replacement on Wednesday while on stage at Internet Week New York, and he notably clarified that it is called "Digg Reader" and will not be a standalone app.

Digg, a social news website, announced plans in March to build an RSS reader, following news that Google would kill off its Google Reader on 1 July. At the time Digg said its RSS product would be available in the near future with Google Reader's best features and API.

McLaughlin said Digg Reader will be "one download, which is Digg, and the current Digg will have added onto it reader capabilities”. The Digg team further revealed in a blog post last month that the beta of Digg Reader will be available in June, and the company previously hinted it would focus on simplicity, speed, synchronisation and the ability to import.

READ: Digg's upcoming Google Reader replacement will enter beta in June

Digg has a lot of experience in the web aggregation sector. In 2010, Betaworks, which later acquired Digg, had a product called News.me that aimed to deliver news in a digestible format. When it purchased Digg, Betawork took News.me's features and blended it into the social news website.

McLaughlin said Digg wants to "build something that’s very clean, very simple and very fast", and he even dubbed Digg Reader a “production tool” that will be able to sort and rank content.

As for the recently acquired Instapaper, McLaughlin said it would not be combined into Digg Reader yet - mostly because its purpose is for users to read something later rather than immediately. Check out more of the interview at Livestream.