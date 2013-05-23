Evernote adds Reminders for Mac, iOS, and Web

Evernote, a popular to-do list service, finally launched Reminders on Thursday for Mac, iOS and Web.

Reminders is one of Evernote's most-requested features and includes in-app and email alarms, quick note-based to-do lists, and the ability to pin notes to the top of note lists. It is ideal for clipping gift ideas, project planning, remembering to pack right, creating appointment notes and much more.

"Reminders in Evernote combine our three-most requested features: alarms, note-based to-do lists and pinning notes to the top of your note list," wrote Evernote on its YouTube page. "With Reminders, all of your personal and professional projects will stay on track and on target."

To use Reminders, just click the alarm clock icon and add a time. The icon appears at the top-right on Mac and Web versions of Evernote and the bottom of the iOS app. Users will then get either an in-app alarm or email whenever a reminder is due, and the note title will appear at the top of a new Reminder section of the note list.

"To keep your Reminders nicely organised, we’ve made them notebook-based. Whenever you add a Reminder to a note, it will appear in the Reminder section within that notebook," explained Evernote. "This is a perfect way to keep various projects separated. Of course, if you want to see them all in one place, simply go to the All Notes view."

Users can also drag their Reminders around to organise them. When finished, just swipe the Reminder from the list or tap the check on desktop. In addition, anyone who has access to an Evernote notebook can also subscribe to stay informed about group projects and tasks.