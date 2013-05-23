  Shazam for iPad relaunches with all new design and features

Shazam has launched a brand new version of its iPad music discovery application. The new Shazam for iPad has been completely redesigned, with many improvements and additional features.

There is a new discovery home screen, an improved layout for tag results, and greater social interaction. An Auto-tagging feature has been added that continually recognises the songs, TV shows or TV ads being played. As a new one starts, the Shazam for iPad application will recognise it without your having to hit the tag button again.

On the discovery screen, you will be able to see what other people are listening to/tagging at that time. In the UK, that's just relevant to music for now, in the US, that includes TV shows. There are also Tag Charts, lists of the most popular content tagged.

An interactive map feature has been included, which allows you to zoom into a city and buy or share the most popular music based on tags in that location. And Rdio integration - which came to iPhone a short while ago - is now available for iPad too. You can tag a song and instantly stream it through Rdio if you have a subscription to that service.

Shazam Friends has been expanded and improved. And social media integration is more intuitive.

Tag results can now be delivered quicker than before - down to as little as one second, says Shazam - while resubmission will happen automatically now. If a tag fails because of poor reception it will be sent again when the signal is stronger.

"We have seen amazing growth and expansion in both the number of people who use Shazam on iPad as well as their level of engagement," said Rich Riley, Shazam CEO. "With more than 300 million Shazamers globally who use the app more than ten million times each day to discover more about the music and television they are interested in, we have created an exciting and engaging new iPad experience for existing and new users."

Many of the features are also already available on iPhone and iPod touch. Android owners will be getting them "in the coming weeks".