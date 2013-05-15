  Tesco offers unlimited broadband for just £2 a month

Tesco has dropped the price of its unlimited broadband service to just £2 a month.

Tesco Clubcard members who take a Tesco landline at £14.90 a month will get their broadband at just £2 extra for the first 12 months. The service includes unlimited downloads and internet access, with inclusive evening and weekend calls to other UK landlines and 0845 and 0870 numbers.

Those looking for inclusive calls anytime of day or night can opt for a £6.50 a month broadband deal, taken alongside £14.90 a month line rental.

After the first 12 months, the price goes up to £6 a month and £10.50 a month for the broadband respectively.

Customers also receive one Clubcard point per £1 spent. And those with Tesco Mobile already get an even better deal as there's an extra £2 off each package. That effectively means broadband is free with the evening and weekend calls offering.



Tesco Broadband offers up to 14Mbps speeds, and customers get a Technicolor 582N Pro router as part of the package.

"Slashing our broadband prices again this year means that for just £2 a month British families can download music, play games online and stream films to their hearts' content," said Tesco. "It is our way of rewarding Tesco customers and we hope it goes some way to lightening the financial load."

You can find out more on the dedicated website at tescobroadband.com.