  Curiosity app experiment only week from revealing what's in the cube

Remember Curiosity - what's inside the cube, the iOS and Android app that asked you to tap to remove tiny blocks in order to peel away layers of a massive floating cube? And remember how it was fun for a while, but eventually seemed like it was never going to end, so you stopped? Well, it is going to end. It's going to end in a week.

The team at developer 22Cans tweeted today that there were only 50 layers left to strip back before one person becomes the only one to see exactly what is inside the cube. And now the app features a countdown clock, telling you roughly how long it will take to reach the goal.

At the time of writing, the clock stated that there would be seven days and seven more hours to go, so that puts the finish line around next Thursday, 9 May 11pm. However, as more people hear of the impending end to the experiment, more are signing back on, so the clock is speeding up.

To find out who the eventual winner is, 22Cans will enter into a phase called "Cube Watch" when there are only five layers left. And when only 10,000 cubelets remain - the little squares you remove by tapping - the team will track taps by the millisecond, leaving in no doubt who hit the final one. It is that person who will be rewarded.

If it's you, will you let us know what you saw and/or experienced? Please?

Curiosity - what's inside the cube is available for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch from the iTunes App Store, and Android from Google Play.