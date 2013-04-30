  He-Man part of Lovefilm retro cartoon resurgence, 80s and 90s kids' shows booming

Lovefilm has announced that cartoon series from the 80s and 90s are enjoying a boom time at present, with animated kids' shows from the periods experiencing massive increases in views in 2013.

He-Man may have the dodgiest haircut in cartoon history, but his 1983 adventures are in huge demand, with He-Man: Masters of the Universe getting 76 per cent more views than usual of late. However, the biggest climbers are 1989's Super Mario Brothers Super Show and the 1987 TV spin-off of the popular film The Real Ghostbusters. They have gained 385 per cent and 375 per cent more views recently.

Other kids' cartoons to have increased in popularity on the video-streaming platform include The Smurfs, He-Man spin-off She-Ra: Princess of Power, Inspector Gadget and 1997's more recent tales of busting ghosts, Extreme Ghostbusters.

Superhero cartoons have proved popular too, with 80s and 90s versions of the X-Men, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk also seeing large increases in views.

"There is always a feeling that the shows from your own childhood made up the golden age of TV, so it is fascinating to see that viewers are revisiting classic series such as He-man and The Smurfs," said Helen Cowley, editor of Lovefilm. "It is also great to hear that parents are sharing these shows with their children, introducing a new generation to this timeless content."