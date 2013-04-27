Reeder for iPhone skirts death, updated with Feedbin and standalone RSS support

Popular app Reeder for iPhone has been updated with Feedbin and standalone RSS feed support, before Google Reader closes down for good on 1 July. Reeder once relied on Google Reader to populate itself with feeds but, like many apps, has found other solutions to keep on living.

Feedbin is one of the solutions RSS users have been drawn to since Google dropped the awful news. It offers a slick user interface for managing and viewing feeds for $2 a month. Like logging in to Google Reader on the Reeder app, you simply need your Feedbin user name and password to get going.

The standalone RSS feature of Reeder is a little different. You can either copy and paste feeds in manually or, until 1 July, use your Google Reader log-in to import them. It's worth noting individual feeds will not be synced between the Reeder apps.

Reeder says more services will be coming in a few months. The most notable additions we're anticipating include Feedly and Digg's upcoming RSS solution. Beyond Feedbin and standalone feed support, Reeder also supports Fever (another paid solution) and Google Reader until it closes down.

The Reeder iPad and Mac apps will be updated with the new services in the coming months. Until then, they are available for free on the App Store. If you're a RSS addict like us, you can grab the Reader 3.1 update from the App Store, starting at $4.99 (£3.20).