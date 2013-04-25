Entire Saturday Night Live archives to be accessible to Yahoo users
The whole of Saturday Night Live's 38-year archive will be made available on the Yahoo website. The search engine has made an agreement with Broadway Video to bring all Saturday Night Live programmes online, including clips from the current season.
Things like Wayne's World, the Coneheads and Blues Brothers will be appearing online. All of the video will be made available across Yahoo's websites, although when exactly is still to be announced. A lot of Saturday Night Live content is already available on Netflix, as well as, for those in the US, on NBC.com.
Saturday Night Live, or SNL, is best known in recent times for Andy Samberg and his band The Lonely Island. It has been a programme that has traditionally launched comedians' careers - Will Ferrell, for example had a big part to play in SNL during the mid to late-1990s.
