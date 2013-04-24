  Beyonce bans press photographers from tour, after bad Super Bowl social image experience

Beyonce has prevented the press from photographing her upcoming Mrs Carter world tour after images of the pop star in unflattering positions flooded social networks. The photographs - taken during her Super Bowl performance - show a muscular Beyonce pulling all sorts of interesting faces. The shots have subsequently been used in all sorts of memes and image-sharing websites across the internet.

As a result, Beyonce has banned all professional photographers from her new tour. Instead news outlets are to be given a link to photos taken by her own official photographer, which will presumably be more forgiving.

Both Gawker and Buzzfeed compiled long lists of the unflattering Super Bowl photos, which no doubt will have cause Beyonce's PRs quite a bit of upset. Beyonce's US publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, emailed the websites insisting she was "certain you will be able to find some better photos".

Interestingly, Beyonce's desire to control social media coverage of her image might have backfired. Banning professional photographers will drive most publications to the likes of Twitter and Facebook to seek out images others don't have. Photos taken by amateurs with non-professional equipment could be just as unflattering, if not more so.

This isn't the first time social media has done some serious damage to a celebrity's reputation - most make mistakes daily via Twitter. One of our favourites has to be Oprah Winfrey's failed attempt at promoting Microsoft's Surface tablet, where she accidentally left the "sent via iPad" text on her Tweet.