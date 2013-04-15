  Run the London Marathon without leaving the house, thanks to Kinomap Trainer for iPhone and iPad

The Virgin London Marathon 2013 takes place in the capital this Sunday, 21 April, and whether you are still in training or would like to run the route without actually being at the event, you can now simulate the entire route in Kinomap Trainer for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch.,

Already available on the App Store, Kinomap Trainer is a tool that offers geolocated videos and GPS routes uploaded by other users for you to run, row or cycle from the comfort of your own home or gym.

In the case of the London Marathon, you can strap your iOS device to a running machine and try to match the pace and running experience of the video as it was originally recorded along the 2012 event. An overhead view will also show an icon travelling along the route.

The application can also be used in conjunction with optional sensors to measure speed and stride, and an ANT+ heart rate belt is supported. Plus, a multiplayer mode - activated through Game Center - allows up to four friends to run along in sync with the app, so you can judge your Marathon performance against others. Each gets their own avatar on the map and can talk to one another via voice chat.

There are plenty of other routes and videos uploaded by the Kinomap community, and you can even upload your own run, cycle or rowing experience through the free Kinomap maker app.

The Kinomap Trainer application is free to download, but requires a monthly subscription to access the videos and plans. This costs £7.99 a month or £49.99 for a whole year's subscription.

Find out more at kinomaptrainer.com.