Cinemagram for Android launches to satisfy your GIF desires
Once exclusive to iOS, the GIF-infused Cinemagram app has launched on Android as well, giving users a new place to share their favorite videos in GIF form.
Last autumn, Cinemagram was boasting 100,000 new users a day, and we suspect that number is quickly rising. The app is focused around "cinemagraphs" which is the fancy term for a GIF.
Users record a short, looping, four-second video and have the ability to apply effects. Like Instagram and Vine, there is a timeline and follow functionality, plus the ability to share on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr. Commenting, liking, and reposting are also present, as one would expect.
Cinemagram is beating competitor Vine to Android. Vine is owned by social media giant Twitter and has exploded on the top charts of iTunes this week. Vine focuses on playing six-second video clips with sound, rather than GIFs, so the services do vary a little.
Even with the competition, Cinemagram does have a solid user base which we expect will continue to grow with its launch on Android. Instagram's Android launch is a great example of this.
Early users of Cinemagram for Android have begun noticing issues in the first version, including its being slow and unresponsive. There's also a huge issue where you can't upload videos already saved on your phone, though we suspect the Cinemagram crew is working to fix that.
Check out our own Chris Hall... doing something... in a Cinemagram.
