  LinkedIn acquires news aggregation app Pulse for $90 million

LinkedIn has announced it has acquired Pulse, a mobile app focused on delivering news, where you have full control over the content that you see. Pulse was purchased by LinkedIn for $90 million and might signal a further content shift at the business-focused social network.

In 2011, LinkedIn introduced "LinkedIn Today" that works to deliver news from the top of industry "for any professional whose success depends on being well informed". Given Pulse's news focus, this could be a key area it may fit in.

"Pulse is a perfect complement to this vision," wrote LinkedIn. "Pulse’s core value proposition is to help foster informed discussions that spark the decisions shaping the world around us through news and information. This shared view that the power of professional information and knowledge can transform lives and the world makes LinkedIn and Pulse a particularly great fit."

Pulse wrote on its blog to make clear that it will keep the Pulse apps available on iOS, Android, and web the same in the near future. The team further stated it and LinkedIn "are excited to work together to create cool and useful new offerings".

First launched for the iPad and quickly reaching the top charts, Pulse was founded in 2010 by Akshay Kothari and Ankit Gupta while students at Standford University in California. Neither company made it clear whether Pulse would stay acting as an app indefinitely.

Pulse has reached more than 30 million users in 190 countries. It will be interesting to see how Pulse ties into LinkedIn.