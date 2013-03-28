  Fuel Micro Charger is the world's smallest phone charger, fitting in your pocket

Devotec has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its Fuel Micro Charger, an emergency phone charger that can power your phone for a brief-bit time until you get to a wall charger. We've all been in the situation where we need to complete one more phone call or email before the darn thing dies.

The Fuel Micro Charger hopes to accomplish that. It is only a little bigger than a quarter, at 1.3 by 0.9-inches, the perfect size to fit in your pants pocket. Inside the "fuel can" housing there is 5C battery, rated at 220 milliamp hours, capable of providing 20–30 minutes' extra talk time, or a few hours on standby. It is rated for a minimum of 500 cycles.

Sadly because of Apple's restrictions, the Fuel Micro Charger doesn't support the iPhone. Instead, it can charge almost any other handset, connecting through the industry standard microUSB. Devotec initially asked for $20,000 (£13,000) in funding, but has reached $37,000 from roughly 2,000 backers with 21 days to go.

On the charging peripheral there is a red light indicating charging, green light indicating fully charged, and blue light indicating power on. To use the charger is as simple as turning the power switch on and plugging in your phone, where it will start recharging right away. The Fuel Micro Charger itself is said to keep its charge for at least one month before needing to be recharged through a microUSB.

The Fuel Micro Charger can be backed on Kickstarter for $20, with free shipping in the US and a $3 fee outside the US. it is expected to ship in July. A $39 package is also available that will provide both a green and red version.

Devotec says it working to get approval to build a Fuel Micro Charger for the iPhone.