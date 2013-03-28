  1. Home
How to get blazing fast broadband speeds in every room in the house

If you've ever been frustrated by the fact that you struggle to get Wi-Fi in your bedroom - or your bathroom, for that matter - there is a solution.

The devolo dLAN 500 AV Wireless+ starter kit promises to combine all the features of a high-performance Powerline adapter in one housing.

It features integrated WiFi for an optimal connection to wireless terminal devices such as a smartphone or laptop, three LAN ports for connecting network-compatible devices and means that you'll never be too far away from a connection to your broadband no matter how big your house is.

How it works

You plug the delovo dLAN 500 AVplus adapter into a power socket near your router and then connect the two with the included network cable.

Elsewhere in your house you plug in the second devolo dLAN 500 AV Wireless+ adapter included in the Starter Kit box and either connect devices to it with a standard network cable, or wirelessly via your device's standard Wi-Fi connection.

Benefits

One of the biggest benefits of the dLAN Powerline adapter for Internet is that whether you are connecting other devices to the system or not, all the devices in the room have an optimum connection rather than trying to cover the long distance back to the router.  

It also provides easy and flexible set-up of WiFi zones in each room and the three LAN ports mean easy connection to cable-based devices such as PCs, printers, TVs or game consoles so you can connect plenty of gadgets to your network rather than just one.

Monitoring your performance

Simple monitoring of the dLAN home network is possible with adapter status and display of the transmission rate available via the dLAN Cockpit App.

It's an easy to use app that lets you quickly manage what's going on from your computer.

Conclusion

Never has it been easier, faster or more secure to network wireless and stationary devices!

