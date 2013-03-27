Flipboard adds swish new functionality with 2.0 update, save to read later and more

Flipboard 2.0 is now available on iTunes for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, with an Android update expected in a couple of days. The new version brings a few key features to the table, most notably the ability to save articles, photos, audio and video to read later by putting them into custom-built magazines which you control.

The update also adds a stack of extra content from a number of new partners, including Etsy, and the search engine now creates a complete magazine out of your search results.

However, it is the save to read feature that Flipboard is rightly singing about loudest. Articles on the new version come with a plus symbol which just needs to be tapped to have it placed into a freshly made virtual magazine. You will need to sign up for a Flipboard account, but it's free.

The company has also "made the entire web flippable" with the introduction of a button you can drag to your browser bar. Then, once you are signed into your Flipboard account, you can save any web page on your PC or Mac to read in the Flipboard client as part of a magazine.

Other new features include a new, visual content guide, Facebook Open Graph integration, the ability to comment of stories in Flipboard, and more.

You can find out all the details on the 2.0 build on the developer's own site at flipboard.com.