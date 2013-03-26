The Vamp adds Bluetooth to any speaker, new or old

London-based designer Paul Cocksedge has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his new "Vamp" product that adds wireless music-streaming capabilities to any speaker.

The Vamp hopes to add streaming to your older, but still powerful speakers, by playing music over Bluetooth. With pledges starting at £35 to receive a Vamp, it uses Bluetooth to receive sound from any device like smartphone, laptop or tablet.

The Vamp will adapt to whatever type of connections your speaker has. If a speaker has two terminals on the back, there is a plug in audio cable provided. For speakers with a wire coming out the back, The Vamp can attatch via two connectors on the back. The Vamp will provide a maximum of 95 decibels, but sadly, no stereo sound.

The Vamp can sit on a speaker thanks to an inner magnet, It has a 10-meter Bluetooth range and rechargeable battery that last 10+ hours, depending on the volume. In some cases battery life won't matter as it can recharge or have constant power by using any USB port or USB power adapter.

Cocksedge is hoping to gain £35,000 in funding to assist with manufacturing. At the time of this post, 626 backers have already funded £27,784 with 32 days to go. A £35 pledge will knock £10 off the MSRP and will provide you with either a red, white, or black version of The Vamp. A £55 pledge will get you a special-edition engraved with your name.

When it ships in June 2013, The Vamp will come with a charge cable with line in and USB, 3.5mm audio jack with two wires and metal disc with adhesive foam pad.