  PaperPay: Pay for your morning paper through dedicated iPhone and Android app

Trinity Mirror, the nationwide newspaper publisher, has released an application it claims will make it easier to buy your daily paper from the newsagents.

PaperPay is a dedicated voucher-style app for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad and Android which offers subscriptions to the company's publications on a weekly, monthly or annual basis, or the user can sign up to a pay-as-you-go mode. Users can pay through credit/debit card, SMS or PayPal.

Whichever subscription is taken, a barcode is sent to the app daily, which can then be scanned by any one of 47,000 participating newsagents up and down the UK. Once scanned from the smartphone, it will be registered by Trinity Mirror as used, and shop owners will be credited payment direct to their bank account.

To begin with, the app can be used to purchase both the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror. Once the pilot phase is over, the publisher will introduce other Trinity Mirror titles. It also has plans to license the technology to other publishers.

PaperPay itself is free to download, and comes with five free copies of the Daily Mirror if installed before 25 April. Paying customers will also be entered into a weekly prize draw for the chance to win £100.

PaperPay is available from iTunes for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, and Google Play for Android devices. You can find out more from paperpay.com.