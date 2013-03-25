  Yahoo buys Summly: App to close and be integrated into Yahoo mobile

Yahoo has announced that it will be acquiring Summly, a mobile app that aims at summarising web content into a concise and digestible format. Summly gained a lot of traction in 2011, when it was founded by London-based 15-year-old Nick D’Aloisio.

D’Aloisio (now 17) and his team will be joining Marissa Mayer and Co to work on Yahoo's mobile experiences, according to the company. The deal is expected to close sometime in Q2 and will result in the closing of the Summly app. The technology is expected to live on, as D’Aloisio and his team are sure to integrate it in some form or another at Yahoo.

When announcing the acquisition (amount not disclosed), Yahoo talked about its mobile efforts. "Mobile devices are at the centre of how we engage with the people, experiences and interests we love. Across Yahoo!, we’re focused on creating beautiful experiences that people are excited to use every day — products that inspire and delight.

"We can’t wait to work with Nick and the Summly team to do just that," Yahoo said, though didn't go into specifics on exact new features.

Noting the acquisition on the Summly website, D'Aloisio announced that Summly processed a whopping 90 million summaries during its tenure. When we took a look at it in 2011, we found it a cool way to digest news content.

