Draw Something 2 confirmed, stack of new features coming and new social ways to connect

Zynga is soon to release a sequel to one of the most successful mobile games of all time, and it gave American Idol host Ryan Seacrest the honour of announcing the news. Draw Something 2 is "coming soon" and a sneak peek has appeared on Seacrest's Twitter feed.

Posting a picture of Randy Jackson and Mariah Carey generated in the new game, the US TV presenter said he had been one of the first to play the forthcoming app. "I somehow convinced them to give me #DrawSomething2 first…this may be the best Mariah & Randy have ever looked," he tweeted.

Some might find Seacrest's involvement in the announcement somewhat strange, at least until you remember that he is to host the official Draw Something quiz show on television.

His tweet has also been backed up by a Twitter posting from Dan Porter, CEO of gaming website OMGPOP, which followed soon after. "@RyanSeacrest thanks! So excited to confirm #DrawSomething2 is coming soon w/ new ways to draw & connect," he wrote.

From the solitary screenshot, we presume this will include stamps, effects and backgrounds, while the chat bubble could signify that you can live chat in-app while you draw.

Certainly, there will be plenty of interest. Although the hype machine died down after the original game became a huge sensation, it still has millions of players every day.

