KFC has signed up with The Cloud to offer free Wi-Fi in all its UK restaurants. It'll take a little while to roll out nationwide, but customers will be able to log on to the service from their smartphones, tablets and laptops while they munch on a chicken leg or two.

As part of the free Wi-Fi experience, after logging on, customers will arrive at a KFC landing page which will include menus, special offers and more. They can then access the internet from there.

"We are operating in a highly competitive industry and are always looking for ways to improve our restaurants," said Nathan James, senior manager, brand experience, KFC UK.

"As more and more of our customers are using smart devices, we know internet connectivity is fast becoming a key part of the restaurant experience. Diners want to be able to browse, access social networks, search for retail outlets around them to plan their day, or access KFC-related information and special offers. The new Wi-Fi service offers exactly this and helps ensure we provide an enjoyable dining experience."

The Sky-owned public broadband service The Cloud also offers free Wi-Fi to numerous other UK locations and businesses, including London's overground rail network, Alton Towers and WHSmith.

It also had a long-standing partnership with rival fast food chain (to KFC) McDonald's, but that ended last year when the brand switched to O2 for its in-store free Wi-Fi. Sky is to buy O2 broadband from Telefónica UK as part of a £200 million acquisition, but as O2 Wi-Fi is a separate entity to O2 broadband, it will still operate McDonald's in-restaurant wireless internet service. It won;t be reverting back to The Cloud.

McDonald's is often at the forefront of tech in UK fast food restaurants, with Qi wireless charging systems currently being tested in some branches.

Rival Virgin Media operates the wireless internet service on the London Underground.

Pic: (cc) Katriina Kivimaki