Upcoming Google Chrome for Android release to feature autofill text and saved passwords

Google has updated the beta version of Chrome for Android with two much-loved features available on the desktop version. Now the Android app includes the ability to autofill forms and save passwords, potentially saving a lot of time whenusing a small mobile screen to complete tasks.

The new features have rolled out into the Chrome Beta for Android available on Google Play. It's not clear when it will hit the stable, consumer version available for the masses - all signs point to next month.

Like the desktop version, once you begin typing in a web form on an Android phone or tablet, it will try to autofill the information for you, including name, city, state, street address and more.

The same goes for passwords: if you're continuously signing in and out of a website, it will ask if you want to save the password for later use.

Google Chrome 26 desktop users will find that the Android version will keep forms and passwords synced as long as it is turned on in the browser settings.

Lastly, the beta adds a new feature dubbed SPDY that hopes to “reduce data consumption by loading optimi.ed web pages via Google proxy servers”.

If you're interested, you'll have to visit Google Play through a direct link, because betas aren't listed through Google Play search.