  Evernote resets passwords after user data accessed by hackers

Evernote has announced that its databases have been hacked, forcing the reset of almost 50 million users’ passwords as a precaution to protect data.

The note-taking company says that no notes or content stored on Evernote were accessed, nor was any payment information. However the hackers were able to gain access to user information, including usernames, email addresses associated with Evernote accounts, and encrypted passwords.

Evernote says it believes passwords are safe thanks to "robust" password encryption. It does want to take "an abundance of caution" and force users to reset their passwords upon signing back in for the first time.

"We take our responsibility to keep your data safe very seriously, and we’re constantly enhancing the security of our service infrastructure to protect Evernote and your content," the company said in a blog post.

This type of hacking has been prevalent over the past month, as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and others have reported similar situations. Apple's statement on the matter said: “there is no evidence that any data left Apple.” The string of hacks is believed to originate from eastern Europe.

In recent weeks, Apple has blocked Java 7 from Macs, after it was found to have a serious vulnerability. Browser company Mozilla did the same with Firefox as a security measure.

In the most recent case of hacking, users on Evernote's blog were happy the company was transparent about the issue. However many voiced concern over how long it took to receive an email explaining the situation.

The company concluded with: "We apologise for the annoyance of having to change your password, but, ultimately, we believe this simple step will result in a more secure Evernote experience."