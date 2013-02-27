Dropbox: 1 billion files uploaded per day, across 100 million users

Since its launch in 2007, Dropbox growth has been impressive. The company's 100 million users are saving 1 billion files a day, CEO Drew Houston revealed at Mobile World Congress 2013.

According to Houston, the 100 million users are connecting to Dropbox across 500 million devices. The service offers cloud storage and file synchronisation on a slew of devices, including the PC, smartphones and tablets.

When Dropbox first launched in 2007, it focused only on PC synchronisation, given that the influx of smartphones was just beginning.

Besides talking numbers at MWC, Houston worked to convince carriers and OEMs to form partnerships with Dropbox, according to CNET. Speaking to carriers, he said: "We can tie a family together in a way that's broader than just a billing relationship."

In the past, Dropbox has formed partnerships with HTC and Samsung to offer extra storage for free. The company competes with Box and Google Drive, which both also play a key role in file sharing on many Android devices. There is also Apple's iCloud on the iOS platform.

But given the company's $250 million in funding and rise in users, it doesn't look to be slowing down. Late last year the company acquired photo storage giant Snapjoy, which allows users to aggregate photos taken from cameras and smartphones.

Speaking at the trade show, Houston noted that he wanted to go a step farther than competitors "by building Dropbox on to all these core features on the phone". This he expects will lead to another 150 million devices linked to Dropbox by the end of this year.