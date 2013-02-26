News Republic 3.0 launching on iOS with custom news channels

News Republic, known for its global news aggregation app, is launching version 3.0 with several new features on 26 February.

Beyond the user-interface enhancements, version 3.0 of News Republic will give users the ability to build their own news channels, custom tailored to what they want to see -- similar to Google Currents.

Hundreds of selected news sources, blogs, and other forms of media will be broken up into categories, allowing users to split the news into topics they want and be alerted in real time.

In a Flipboard-like user interface, users can swipe between stories and categories. There's also a feature in the article reading mode that allows readers to express their mood with other readers: astonished, pleased, indifferent and so on. The typical Facebook integration is also present for easy sharing.

When reading an article, users can swipe the screen for more stories in the categories. News Republic's Tagnav feature also presents different categories, related to what you like to read.

News Republic 3.0 will be available free on iPhone and iPad from 26 February on the App Store.