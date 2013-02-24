  Mozilla announces Firefox app Marketplace for Firefox OS with carrier billing

Mozilla announced at Mobile World Congress 2013 that a Firefox Marketplace will be featured on Firefox OS.

The Marketplace will be split into categories like games, news and media, business, and productivity to offer applications to users.

At launch the Marketplace will be populated with apps from AccuWeather, Airbnb, Box, Cut the Rope, Disney Mobile Games, EA games, Facebook, Nokia HERE, MTV Brasil, Pulse News, SoundCloud, SporTV, Terra, Time Out, and Twitter. Developers can make HTML5 apps available for the OS through Mozilla's "Web" initiative.

“Firefox OS will break down the walls between apps and the Web because Firefox OS apps are built using Web technologies, like HTML5," said Jay Sullivan, Mozilla senior vice-president of products. "We expect to see lots of amazing apps people love built for Firefox OS because more developers are already creating for the Web than for any other platform.”

Additionally, Mozilla has announced that users will be able to purchase apps on the Marketplace directly through the carrier. Mozilla hasn't detailed if users will be able to purchase apps through an account, such as on Google Play or the App Store.

There will, however, be an "online identity" to take apps across platforms and devices, according to the company. Users will be able to tests out apps before buying, by downloading them for a one-time use.

Mozilla plans to launch the Alcatel One Touch as its first Firefox OS smartphone in Poland this July. It feature a 3.5-inch display, 1GHz processor, 3.2-megapixel rear-facing camera, 256MB of RAM, 512MB of storage, and SD card expansion. Other countries, devices, and carriers have also been detailed.