  CoPilot navigates to Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8

CoPilot is making a return to Microsoft’s latest platform with the confirmation from ALK Technologies that it will be available in summer 2013 on Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8 devices.

CoPilot will offer a full navigation experience for Windows users, with turn-by-turn guidance, real-time traffic and local search results pulled in from Yelp, Wikipedia and Google.

"CoPilot was originally developed for Microsoft’s Pocket PC and pioneered mobile navigation on Windows Mobile, so we are delighted to announce a new app for Windows Phone 8 and Windows 8," said David Quin, head of consumer applications at ALK Technologies.

CoPilot for Windows will bring the advantages of 3D map views, speed warnings, lane guidance and clear instructions for negotiating tricky junctions. You’ll be able to buy the appropriate mapping for your region, stored locally on the device.

CoPilot is expected to be in the Windows Phone Store and Windows Store in Summer 2013. You’ll be able to choose from: CoPilot Premium, with turn-by-turn navigation and ActiveTraffic for 12-months; CoPilot GPS the free offline planning and maps app; or CoPilot Truck, for those driving trucks.

Pricing is yet to be announced, but is said to be in line with existing iOS and Android apps, so you can expect to pay around £20 for UK and Ireland mapping of CoPilot Premium.