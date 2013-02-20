  T-Mobile USA launches GoSmart prepaid brand, plans start at $30 with no contract

T-Mobile USA has announced a new pre-paid wireless brand dubbed GoSmart mobile that will offer customers in the United States no-contract phone plans.

The plans start at $30, with the base plan offering unlimited voice and text messagingl the $35 plan offering web browsing as well; and the $45 adding on 5GB of 3G data.

“GoSmart is one of the simplest, most budget-friendly options in wireless, with unlimited plans on a reliable nationwide network starting at $30 per month,” said T-Mobile/GoSmart.

GoSmart will be offering an $8 SIM kit that will work bring the service to any GSM device. But for customers starting fresh, they will be able to purchase a low-end $99 ZTE V768 Android device or $49 Alcatel OT 838.

In addition, GoSmart offers international texting to 200 countries for an additional $5 a month and calling as well for $10 a month.

T-Mobile launched the new pre-paid endeavour on the basis: "The number of no annual contract customers in the United States is expected to reach 80 million by the end of 2013 and grow an average of 7.4 per cent per year until 2016." Presumably the technology comes from its recent acquisition of pre-paid carrier MetroPCS.

Last quarter, T-Mobile reported quarterly earnings of $4.9 billion in revenue, 6 per cent less than the previous year. With the launch of the iPhone coming soon on the carrier and with the mix of pre-paid customers, T-Mobile looks to be attempting to pull itself back up.