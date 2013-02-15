  1. Home
Tamagotchi L.i.f.e. app now available in US on Android, iPhone owners and Brits will have to wait

As Pocket-lint revealed last week, Bandai has just released its Tamagotchi L.i.f.e. smartphone application that brings the 90s virtual pet bang up to date. At present, it's only available for Android - iPhone owners will have a bit longer to wait. As too will those outside of the US and Canada, because it's currently not available anywhere else.

Tamagotchi L.i.f.e., released under the Namco Bandai banner, celebrates the 16th anniversary of the Japanese craze by offering more than one character to play with, full colour, a chance to collect different Tamagotchis and a stack of mini games.

You can also share your pets on Facebook, and there's a retro mode to allow you to experience the care and nurturing gameplay in an on-screen equivalent of the original digital egg.

Tamagotchi L.i.f.e. is free to download on Google Play (as long as you're in Canada or the US, of course) and is compatible with Android 2.3 or higher. However, Namco Bandai also states that it is only compatible with certain devices - including the Samsung Galaxy S III, Motorola Droid RAZR, Samsung Galaxy Note, HTC Evo 4G and all the Google devices from the Nexus S and up. Check the Google Play page to find out if your handset is supported.

