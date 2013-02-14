Beercade coin-op: Win beer for gaming skills

Forget tokens, winning on a Beercade machine will dole you out a pint of beer. The more you play, the more you drink. The end result, a self-imposed drinking limit, when you get so wasted the chances of winning are reduced to zero.

Put together for the Big Boss Brewing company, the arcade cabinet runs a specially made Street Fighter style game called The Last Barfighter. Five different characters can duke it out, each named after a beer produced by the company.

Place your cup below the respective player tap, take a win and then it will fill with beer. It takes three wins in a row, mind. The cup will fill to the top as well, from the looks of it, so we imagine it wont take too much playtime before you have had enough.

The game itself is set in a bar and is as you would expect, all about bar room brawls. It looks to be a Flash title, although we can't be sure. The beer reward at the end is what has us interested. Much more exciting than a fluffy toy on the end of Brighton pier.

Of course, this is all a bit of a PR stunt, so don't expect the arcade cabinets to be going on sale anytime soon. Still, you can always dream, or build one yourself. If you manage the latter, don't forget to invite us over for a pint.