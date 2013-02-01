  BlackBerry 10 will be graced with Instagram

In our review of Blackberry 10, we noted that one caveat for the platform is the lack of third-party applications available. Noticeably absent was Facebook-owned Instagram, but that is soon to change.

According to a report from CrackBerry, Instagram is heading straight to the Blackberry World for Blackberry 10 users to enjoy. A timeline wasn't shared, but according to the publication's sources: "Instagram will definitely be coming to BlackBerry 10."

According to numbers released by the photo-sharing service in January, Instagram is seeing 90 million active users a month, with 40 millon photos being uploaded every day on average.

Instagram is currently available on the App Store and Google Play. Adding a third platform into the mix should bolster some more numbers for the service, along with giving Blackberry users another app on their devices.

Instagram hasn't provided an official statement on the matter, but we'll be on the look out for the latest information.