Comic Relief and Zappar team up for free Red Nose Day 2013 AR app
Comic Relief has announced that Red Nose Day 2013 will be held on 15 March and augmented reality application specialist Zappar is on board, bringing to life adverts and pictures with all manner of games, video and interactive content.
By downloading the free Zappar application for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad or Android, users can "zap" official Comic Relief ads that will appear in newspapers and magazines over the coming weeks. This will then allow them to select any of this year's celebrity team of "Fun Raisers"; Lenny Henry, Jessie J, Mary Berry, Miss Piggy, Keith Lemon, Jason Donovan and Helen Skelton.
Each Fun Raiser will offer different ideas to make money and access to individual content. You can also put each into the real world and take a photo, using the app's AR nous. And there's a unique game where you have to throw red noses at Red Nose Day's most famed host and Comic Relief co-founder Lenny Henry.
"It’s wonderful that Zappar has agreed to help give supporters of the campaign even more exclusive content and lots of fun extras," said Malcolm Duffy, creative director at Comic Relief.
"We are always looking for new ways to raise awareness for the Red Nose Day campaign and Zappar’s augmented reality app has really helped us do that. In addition, it is an incredibly fun and innovative new way for people to get involved in the campaign and hopefully donate to the cause."
Red Nose Day is a biannual telethon and event that aims to raise money to help transform the lives of people in Africa and the UK. It is organised by Comic Relief, the charity formed in 1985.
You can download the Zappar app for free from iTunes or Google Play. To check out the content, you can also visit Zappar's dedicated Red Nose Day website where there is a sample of the advert to zap.
