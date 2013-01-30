  500px returns to App Store after being removed over nude photo concerns

Close to a week after being removed from the App Store for providing access to nude photos, the iOS app 500px has returned with a few fixes.

First spotted by TechCrunch, the app returned with a 17+ age warning, following Apple's takedown decision. "We’ve asked the developer to put safeguards in place to prevent pornographic images and material in their app," the company's said on the matter.

Additionally, there is a new "Report Photo" button for if a user finds a photo too risque. It is worth noting that, as with Google Search, 500px enables a safe search mode by default, which can be turned off only by accessing the service's website. The photo-sharing company also says pornographic images aren't allowed and that the nude photos are meant to be artistic.

With the recent introduction of Twitter's Vine to the App Store, many saw a bevy of porn on that service as well. Vine was quickly updated with safeguards, so it wouldn't suffer the same fate as 500px.

In the App Store rule book it states: "Apps containing pornographic material, defined by Webster’s Dictionary as 'explicit descriptions or displays of sexual organs or activities intended to stimulate erotic rather than aesthetic or emotional feelings', will be rejected.

"Apps that contain user-generated content that is frequently pornographic (ex 'Chat Roulette' Apps) will be rejected."

But by that definition, shouldn't apps like Instagram, SnapChat, Tumblr and even Apple's own Safari be pulled as they have the potential to display nude images?

Confusing, we know. At any rate, 500px fans will be glad to have their app back.