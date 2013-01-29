  Rdio now free for first 6 months in UK

Rdio has confirmed that it will offer free music to desktop and web users of its streaming music service in the UK for six months

Until now, customers have had just seven days free music and before being forced to pay for the service.

According to Rdio: "This new offer is specifically designed to appeal to people with ears and hearts." Many suspect however, that it is because listener numbers aren't where the company wants them to be and that it needs to drive adoption rates higher if it is to complete with the likes of Spotify.

Users who take advantage of the six-months' free offer will get access to over 18 million tracks. But don't expect free to mean unlimited.

"A meter at the top of user profile pages lets people know how much free music they have remaining each month," says the site. "It’s easy to upgrade any time to one of Rdio’s subscription plans for unlimited streams and access to Rdio’s acclaimed mobile apps."

Rdio is hoping users will then opt to upgrade to the £4.99 a month unlimited web streaming package, or £9.99 to be able to use it on their phone as well.

It comes a month after rival Deezer also adopted a freemium model. The French music streaming service launched to an ad-supported 12-month free plan to attract new subscribers globally too.