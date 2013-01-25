Video comes to BBC Sport app and mobile site, Android app still absent

When the BBC Sport app for iPhone launched recently, we highlighted that video was one aspect that was missing. That's changed, with the BBC today introducing live and on-demand video.

The video services come to both the BBC Sport app for iOS and the mobile site m.bbc.co.uk/sport, so you can enjoy coverage from the latest sporting events.

First up is the Australian Open Tennis Championships, with Andy Murray overthrowing Roger Federer today, but you'll also be able to catch the F1, Six Nations and Wimbledon.

You'll also be able to watch programmes such as Match of the Day, although in some cases there will obviously be overlaps with coverage on BBC iPlayer. In the iOS app, video will initially be introduced to the homepage, football, F1, rugby, cricket, tennis and golf sections.

BBC Sport app for iOS (left), BBC Sport mobile site on Android (right)

We were also promised by the BBC that the Android app would be coming soon but it's still absent. You can, however, use the BBC Sport mobile site from Android, with video playing through the BBC Media Player app if your device no longer supports Flash.

And yes, just so you know, if you're watching live BBC video on the internet, you need a TV licence. If you're watching a clip, that's not being shown on TV at the same time, you don't.