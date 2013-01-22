Smartphone-ready bowl allows you to eat Ramen without feeling lonely

Ramen fanatics are sure to love the smartphone-ready “Anti-loneliness ramen bowl” that allows you to keep surfing the web as you eat.

Designed by Daisuke Nagatomo and Jan Minnie of MisoSoupDesign, the bowl has a nice area for a healthy portion of soup or stew and a cosy spot for your smartphone to sit. We advise you should maybe invest in a screen protector as well, knowing how messy you may get while chowing down.

Once you've finished your meal, which we assume will take longer than normal because of your social media distractions, the bowl also doubles as an amplifier for music.

Currently a prototype, it's not clear if this is set to take the market any time soon, though we certainly hope so.