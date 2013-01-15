  MySpace relaunches with free Justin Timberlake single for everyone

The new, redesigned MySpace is now open to everyone after months of beta testing, and as a reward to those who come back or join for the first time, the social discovery network is offering a track from Justin Timberlake's forthcoming album to listen to.

That's Justin Timberlake, the guy who played the co-founder of Napster Sean Parker in The Social Network, the Facebook movie. Yeah, we laughed too.

New users can sign up at new.myspace.com using their Facebook, Twitter or original MySpace accounts and the whole service has been streamlined dramatically. Just from a brief dabble, it's clear that the big focus for the new site is music, with discovery options for new and established bands, and playlist creation and sharing in a Spotify way.

While it has had its critics over more recent times, it can't be denied that MySpace hasn't been instrumental in the rise of unsigned bands over the years. The Arctic Monkeys and The Hoosiers can both be grateful to the site for its part in their individual success stories. And it seems the new, cleaner site design is fully focused on helping others follow in their footsteps.

Certainly, it has never been easier to sign up and take part.

You never know, it may have finally got it right this time.