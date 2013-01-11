Lynx Space Academy offers you the chance to go to space, for real

Lynx is offering the chance to travel into space with the launch of its 2013 Lynx Apollo range.

The Unilever brand is looking to put the Lynx Effect into orbit by giving you the chance to win place on a space trip, in support of the launch of its new 2013 fragrance.

There will be 22 places up for grabs globally, with the competition running in 77 countries around the world. So if you want to go to space, and don't have the cash to buy a commercial space flight, then here's your chance.

Entry will be through the lynxapollo.com website. The top voted candidates will go forward to the Lynx Space Academy for a challenge weekend, whittling down the candidates with a further space camp in Florida before the final winning astronaut is picked.

Running under the tagline "Leave a man. Come back a hero", Lynx has recruited Buzz Aldrin, veteran of the Apollo 11 1969 Moon landing, who said: "I'm thrilled that Lynx is giving the young people of today such an extraordinary opportunity to experience some of what I've encountered in space", as well as playing his part in the promotional video.

The actual space flight will be handled by Space Expedition Corporation (Space XC), which will offer daily commercial space flights from 2014, using the XCOR Lynx aircraft. No, it’s not named after the deodorant, that's just a happy coincidence.

The XCOR Lynx is a fully reusable spacecraft, with two-seats, that takes off and lands like a regular aircraft, at a city airport. The flight is likely to operate out of Curacao in the Caribbean.

The cost of a flight in real terms is $95,000, and so far there have been more than 200 commercial flights sold through the company.

If you fancy trying to win yourself a trip to space, then head over to www.lynxapollo.com to sign-up.

Space, the final frontier, just got a giant leap closer. And commodified.