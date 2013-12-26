  12 Days of iTunes starts with free Justin Timberlake single

Apple kicked off its annual 12 Days of iTunes giveaway on Wednesday 26 December with a free copy of a Justin Timberlake single recorded at the iTunes Festival in London earlier this year.

Those who download the 12 Days app will be offered the chance to download single.

The single actually includes four tracks from the show; Sexy Back (Live), Take Back the Night (Live), True Blood (Live), and TKO (Live). Users simple have to download the app and collect their free gift on the day to qualify. Sadly if you miss the gift on the day you miss it altogether.

The scheme, which has run for several years, is designed to promote the iTunes store and App store, encouraging new Apple users to get to grips with the download services on their new iPhone or iPad. It is also seen as a great way for Apple to say thank you to its older users.

In previous years Apple has given away movies, music, books, and apps to those who remember to download the 12 Days app and then check in every day - because as soon as the day is over, so is the offer.

You can get the app here