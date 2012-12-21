Want real-life Fruit Ninja to the sound of dubstep? You got it (video)
Had this video been published earlier in the year, we have absolutely no doubt that it would have made the YouTube Rewind 2012 top ten list of the most-viewed clips of the year. In just over two days, it's already accumulated almost three million views.
Why? It's simple, Fruit Ninja in Real Life to Dubstep is utterly brilliant. End of.
Made by Dubstep artists Scott & Brendo to promote their new track The Chosen, the video was directed by Scott Winn too, using a Fastcam, Red Epic and a Canon 5D Mk II.
There's also a making-of video that's as good. In fact, it's possibly funnier.
We're pretty sure that Scott & Brendo's iTunes page of other tracks is going to get a fair few hits too now.
What other game apps would you like to see translated to a real life equivalent? Let us know in the comments below...
Comments