  London black cabs to get free Wi-Fi too

The London Underground network may well be swimming in Wi-Fi, with 92 stations already connected and another 28 planned for 2013, and plans are in place to add wireless internet to the overground train service, but what about buses and one of the most-loved transport categories in the capital, the humble black cab?

Well, at present, we're unaware of any schemes to offer Wi-Fi on the red bus network - although we wouldn't be surprised to see it happen in the future - but London cabs could well be connected soon, as Transport for London has approved plans to put 3G and 4G hotspots in taxis. And the best bit is that it will be free for passengers.

London tech company Eyetease has gained approval to start testing Cabwifi. It uses mobile data connectivity, with a device housed in each signed-up cab's fuse box, and it will switch between 3G and 4G depending on the strongest signal.

To keep it free, the service uses an ad-for-access model, which provides 15 minutes of free wireless internet after a 15-second advert has played. Passengers can use it to browse as they travel.

The service will be trialled in cabs from early 2013, with a request going out to taxi drivers who wish to register interest. Those wanting to find out more should visit eyeteasemedia.com/cabwifi.

