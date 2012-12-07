  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Want to go to the Moon? Now you can, as long as you've got $1.4bn

|
  Want to go to the Moon? Now you can, as long as you've got $1.4bn
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

Fancy going to the Moon, got $1.4bn spare, and are free sometime in 2020? Great, you'll be one of the first passengers on a new commercial flight heading to the Moon in less than a decade. 

That's the plan anyway by Golden Spike, which has just announced its plans for commercial human lunar exploration.

Staffed by former NASA executives, the company's plan is to use existing rockets and let two people go to the surface for what will, of course, be a holiday out of this world.

The company suspects that its customers will be keen to head to the big rock orbiting our planet for scientific exploration and discovery, national prestige, commercial development, marketing, entertainment, and even personal achievement.

It expects to run two expeditions a year in the 10 years after the first landing.

PopularIn Apps
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Google just launched an AI-infused Podcasts app for Android
  3. Massive Pokemon Go update adds trading and friends list to AR game
  4. Android Messages: How to send and read your texts from the web
  5. What is YouTube Music and is it different to Google Play Music? YouTube's music streaming service explained
  1. YouTube Music now available in the UK for Android and iOS, along with YouTube Premium
  2. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
  3. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  4. 10 best VPN services for use in the UK
  5. How to watch BBC iPlayer in the US and elsewhere
Comments