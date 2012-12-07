  Want to go to the Moon? Now you can, as long as you've got $1.4bn

Fancy going to the Moon, got $1.4bn spare, and are free sometime in 2020? Great, you'll be one of the first passengers on a new commercial flight heading to the Moon in less than a decade.

That's the plan anyway by Golden Spike, which has just announced its plans for commercial human lunar exploration.

Staffed by former NASA executives, the company's plan is to use existing rockets and let two people go to the surface for what will, of course, be a holiday out of this world.

The company suspects that its customers will be keen to head to the big rock orbiting our planet for scientific exploration and discovery, national prestige, commercial development, marketing, entertainment, and even personal achievement.

It expects to run two expeditions a year in the 10 years after the first landing.