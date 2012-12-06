  Star Trek Into Darkness trailer sets 'net a-blazing (video)

As promised by Simon Pegg on Twitter Tuesday, the first teaser trailer for Star Trek Into Darkness has been released online, causing work to stop across many internet-connected businesses for the 1.03 minutes it takes to watch. More if, like us, you watch it more than once.

Pegg, who plays Scotty in the franchise, posted that the trailer was due to go live. "Star Trek Into Darkness trailer. Premieres online, this Thursday. Get ready to boldly go again," he wrote. And he has every right to be proud of the film, if the brief minute we've all seen so far is anything to go by.

The one negative that stood out for Pocket-lint though is that it will be a RealD 3D presentation when it hits cinemas from 5 May 2013 (note, not 4 May - as in "May the fourth be with you", a tag for an entirely different franchise).

JJ Abrams resisted the urge to film the first Star Trek reboot in 3D and we wish he'd done so again this time. Although it may create an interesting spectacle in cinemas, 3D still doesn't engage as much in a home setting, no matter how good your TV's crosstalk capabilities.

Let's hope that the 3D is subtle enough not to ruin a 2D presentation of the film. We're extremely excited, regardless.