The Daily newspaper iPad app closes, fails to find large enough audience
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp has canned The Daily, a dedicated newspaper iPad app, almost two years after a high-profile launch at which it was said it would change the face of publishing forever.
The app, which has zero online presence and was available only on the iPad, will close on 15 December, with its staff folded into another Murdoch-owned paper, The New York Post.
“From its launch, The Daily was a bold experiment in digital publishing and an amazing vehicle for innovation," Murdoch said before adding, "Unfortunately, our experience was that we could not find a large enough audience quickly enough to convince us the business model was sustainable in the long-term."
Murdoch said News Corp would "take the very best of what we have learnt at The Daily and apply it to all our properties".
At the launch, in February 2011, Murdoch said: "Our aim is for The Daily to be the indispensable source for news, information, and entertainment."
Sadly, that never became a reality.
