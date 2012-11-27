  Tulisa, Kate Middleton and Cheryl Cole, the threesome most likely to appear in SEO grabbing headlines

What have X-Factor judge Tulisa, royal Kate Middleton and Girl's Aloud member Cheryl Cole got in common? No, not that. They all top the list of most searched-for people on Bing UK in 2012.

Last year, Americans Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga held top honours, but they've been ousted by a Brit trio of brunettes. There are five British names in the top ten with Tulisa, Cole and Middleton joined by Prince Harry, and, er, Jimmy Savile.

In terms of the most searched-for sports stars, none makes the main list, but the top ten of their particular category is almost entirely - and unsurprisingly - made up of Olympians. Victoria Pendleton beats Usain Bolt to the number one spot, while last year's most popular honouree, David Beckham, plummets to ninth.

Mo Farah, who is fronting his own dance craze, Do the Mobot, to raise money for underprivileged people in the Horn of Africa, appears in tenth place. Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton Wanderers footballer who made an amazing recovery after technically dying on the pitch earlier in the year, is in fourth spot.

Naturally, the Olympics was the most searched-for event. The Avengers, the most searched-for film. And EastEnders tops the pile of most searched-for TV show. Facebook is the most popular social network, in terms of Bing UK searches.

1 Tulisa Contostavlos

2 Kate Middleton

3 Cheryl Cole

4 Whitney Houston

5 Justin Bieber

6 Prince Harry

7 Robert Pattinson

8 Rihanna

9 Kim Kardashian

10 Jimmy Savile